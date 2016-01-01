|
SUMMER SYMPHONY
A STUDENT-RUN OFFICIAL NONPROFIT 501(c)(3) ORGANIZATION SUPPORTING STUDENT MUSICIANS AND MUSIC EDUCATION IN OUR COMMUNITY FOR OVER FIVE YEARS.
A MESSAGE TO OUR SUMMER SYMPHONY COMMUNITY REGARDING COVID-19,
The safety of our students and parents are our priority. In accordance with public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have created an online intensive for the 5th cycle of Summer Symphony. Though we pride ourselves on being a performance-based program hosting over 100 students every year, we are equally excited to bring this audience an enriching experience on a virtual platform. Find out more and sign up now on the 2020 Intensive page.
Esther Jung, on behalf of the Leadership Team
Summer Symphony Founder, Director, Nonprofit President
Please email cvssymphony@gmail.com to be added to our email list for more updates.
TIMELINE
all by students, for students.
FOUNDED IN SUMMER 2016 | 15 STUDENT MUSICIANS IN A LIVING ROOM
SUMMER 2017 | 34 STUDENT MUSICIANS
SUMMER 2018 | 58 STUDENT MUSICIANS | STUDENT COACHES
SUMMER 2019 | 112 STUDENT MUSICIANS | 10+ PROFESSIONAL COACHES
SUMMER 2020 | 35+ PROFESSIONAL GUEST SPEAKERS | 100+ ONLINE ATTENDEES
MUSIC EDUCATION DONATIONS RAISED
$4.5K+
TOTAL STUDENT MUSICIANS ENROLLED
200+
Summer Symphony is fiscally sponsored by Hack Club Bank, a project by the
The Hack Foundation (d.b.a Hack Club), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 81-2908499).
Find out more at our Nonprofit Information page.
